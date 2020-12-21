Britain's Sainsbury's warns of gaps on shelves if transport ties with Europe not restored

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's warned on Monday that gaps will start to appear on shelves within days if transport ties are not quickly restored with mainland Europe.

The transport of freight across the English Channel has been disrupted after France suspended travel links with Britain to try to curb a new faster spreading strain of COVID-19.

"If nothing changes, we will start to see gaps over the coming days on lettuce, some salad leaves, cauliflowers, broccoli and citrus fruit – all of which are imported from the continent at this time of year," Sainsbury's said.

It urged the British and French governments to come to a mutually agreeable solution that prioritises the immediate passage of produce and any other food at the ports. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)