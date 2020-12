LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, will repay the British government and devolved administrations 585 million pounds ($785 million) of COVID-19 pandemic business rates relief, it said on Wednesday.

The group said it had taken the decision because some of the potential risks it faced from the crisis are behind it.

