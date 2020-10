LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it would enforce asset freezes and travel bans on six individuals accused of involvement in the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, replicating sanctions being applied by the European Union.

Those being sanctioned include Aleksandr Vasilievich Bortikov, chief of Russia's Federal Security Service.

