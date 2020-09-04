SEARCH
Britain says doubling aid to help Belarus media, rights organisations

04 Sep 2020 / 23:35 H.

    LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Britain said it was sending an extra 1.5 million pounds ($1.98 million) to help support media and human rights organisations in Belarus, citing a need for independent media and to counter disinformation.

    "This additional funding will help to support independent media and those defending human rights in Belarus, at a time when objective and honest reporting is most vital," a foreign office statement said.

    The additional cash would support projects over two years, and represents a doubling of existing aid to the sector, the statement said. ($1 = 0.7571 pounds) (Reporting by William James; Editing by Alison Williams)

