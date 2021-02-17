Britain says: UAE should show the world Dubai's Sheikha Latifa is alive

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday that it would like to see proof that Sheikha Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubai's daughters, is still alive after the BBC published a video saying she was being held against her will in a barricaded villa.

Asked if he would support seeing some kind of proof from the United Arab Emirates that Sheikha Latifa is alive, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky:

"Given what we've just seen, I think people would just at a human level want to see that she's alive and well, of course, I think that's a natural instinct and we would certainly welcome that."

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum drew international attention in 2018 when a human rights group released a video made by her in which she described an attempt to escape Dubai. (Reporting by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)