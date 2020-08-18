Britain says will keep EU sanctions on Belarus, UK official says

BRUSSELS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Britain will adopt the European Union's sanctions on Belarus as its own when the EU rules no longer apply at the end of a post-Brexit transition period, a British official said on Monday.

Earlier, foreign minister Dominic Raab said the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko was "fraudulent" and Britain would work with international partners to sanction those responsible and hold the country's authorities to account. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska Writing by William James Editing by William Schomberg)