Britain, U.S. and others need to stand up for our values - UK's Raab

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said Britain, the United States and other allies needed to stand up for their values on the international stage, speaking alongside U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in London on Tuesday.

"The UK is really clear that we need to work with our American friends, and also with other partners together in the international system to protect our freedoms and interest and stand up, as we've shown over Hong Kong, stand up for our values," he said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)