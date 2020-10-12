Britain will work hard for EU deal by mid-October, says PM's spokesman

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain will work as hard as it can to secure a post-Brexit agreement with the European Union by Oct. 15 but the country is prepared to move ahead without a free trade deal, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"We'll work as hard as we can to see if we can get an agreement by the 15th of October," he said, pointedly adding that the EU had indicated in July that mid-October was the last possible date for a deal.

Britain's chief negotiator David Frost is in Brussels for intensified talks with the European Union. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James)