British author John le Carré dies aged 89

Dec 13 (Reuters) - British author John le Carré, writer of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Night Manager, has died aged 89, his literary agent said late on Sunday.

"It is with great sadness that I must share the news that David Cornwell, known to the world as John le Carré, passed away after a short illness (not COVID-19 related) in Cornwall on Saturday evening, 12th December, 2020", the author's literary agent said in a statement https://bit.ly/2WegFDs. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)