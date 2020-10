LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain reported 6,968 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from Thursday's figure of 6,914 but below the peak of 7,143 given on Tuesday.

There were 66 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, up from Thursday's level of 59 but lower than numbers earlier in the week. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alistair Smout)