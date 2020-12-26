British coronavirus variant found in traveller to Sweden - health agency

STOCKHOLM, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The new variant of the coronavirus circulating in Britain has been detected in Sweden after a traveller from Britain fell ill on arrival and tested positive for it, the Swedish Health Agency said on Saturday.

Health Agency official Sara Byfors told a news conference the traveller, who was not identified, had kept isolated after arrival to Sweden and that no further positive cases had so far been detected.

The new variant is thought to be more transmissible than others currently circulating.

Sweden imposed travel restrictions earlier this month on passengers from Britain amid concerns over the variant. Similar measures have been taken by several other countries in the EU and across the world. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Johan Ahlander)