LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British newspaper publisher Reach said on Tuesday it would cut about 550 jobs - 12% of its workforce - after the COVID-19 pandemic hit circulation and advertising at its titles.

Reach, whose titles include the Daily Mirror and Daily Express, said second-quarter revenue declined 27.5%, with print revenue down 29.5% and digital revenue down 14.8%.

