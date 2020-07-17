British PM Johnson: Other countries' Covid-19 woes show what can go wrong

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the problems other countries are currently experiencing with the Covid-19 pandemic shows what can go wrong if rules are not followed by the public.

"Look at other countries around the world, we can see all too clearly what could go wrong if we don't continue to follow the guidance, if we don't continue to keep this thing under control," he said at a Downing Street media briefing.

"There are parts of the world where it's continuing to spike, we don't want to see that in this country," he said, without naming any countries.

(Reporting by William James, writing by James Davey, editing by Sarah Young)