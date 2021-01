LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government would move to a 24-hour, 7-day a week vaccination programme as soon as it could, adding that at the moment there was a limit in supply of doses.

"We'll be going to 24/7 as soon as we can," he told parliament.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Estelle Shirbon)