AMSTERDAM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The variant of the coronavirus first detected in Great Britain caused half of all new COVID-19 infections in the Netherlands by Jan. 26, Dutch health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Monday.

Last week, the country's health authorities said the new, more contagious variant was responsible for around a third of all new infections in the Netherlands. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Catherine Evans)