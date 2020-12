PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - British citizens may need visas for stays in the European Union longer than three months, French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Thursday.

Beaune said the matter was still being negotiated.

"Whatever happens on Jan. 1, we will be in a different universe. We are ready," Beaune said.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alison Williams)