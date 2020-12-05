Broadcaster Kasper moves from Cubs to White Sox

Chicago broadcaster Len Kasper is moving to the South Side.

The White Sox announced Friday that play-by-play man Kasper will team with longtime analyst Darrin Jackson to call games on ESPN 1000 radio, leaving the Cubs' television booth after 16 seasons.

He replaces Ed Farmer, who died in April.

"Broadcasting baseball on the radio has always been my dream," Kasper, 49, said in a statement issued by the White Sox. "I am happy the White Sox were interested in having me handle their play-by-play responsibilities, and I am appreciative that the Cubs were willing to let me leave that organization on such great terms."

Kasper said calling games on radio was his childhood ambition.

"I have been dreaming about doing this since I was 12 years old, listening to Ernie Harwell, and I didn't want my career to pass without experiencing this great game nightly from the radio booth," he said.

Kasper's move comes amid a resurgence by the White Sox, who made the postseason in 2020 for the first time in 12 seasons. First baseman Jose Abreu was the American League MVP, and the White Sox likely will be favored to win the AL Central next season.

Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is taking the helm in 2021.

Kasper joins the legendary Harry Caray, Steve Stone and Jack Brickhouse as announcers to work for both teams.

Chris Myers, who calls NFL games for FOX Sports, will take over for Kasper with the Cubs, multiple outlets reported Friday.

--Field Level Media