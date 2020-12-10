Broncos' Bouye suspended 6 games for PED violation

Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye was suspended six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Wednesday.

Bouye's case is reportedly related to the six-game suspensions issued last week to Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby. Fuller and Bouye were teammates in Houston during the 2016 season. KOA Radio reported on Tuesday that Bouye also took a supplement that he was told was a permitted substance under NFL policy, similar to Fuller and Roby.

"I was disappointed for him," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday. "Players have to make really, really good judgments with the people they trust with their career and with their finances. Obviously something went wrong with this person he dealt with and trusted. It's a disappointing situation for everybody."

A six-game suspension sidelines Bouye for the rest of this season and the first two games of the 2021 campaign. He is signed for next year with a base salary of $13 million.

The NFL said Bouye will be "able to participate in offseason and preseason practices and games."

Bouye, 29, is in his first season in Denver (4-8) after getting traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason.

Bouye has played in seven games (starting all) and has recorded 23 tackles and six passes defensed. He went down with a shoulder injury in the Broncos' season opener and went on injured reserve. He returned on Oct. 25 to start Denver's Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bouye "did have a choppy season. I think the injuries played a part in it," Fangio said. "I think he got hurt in the first half of the first game, then missed five or six games, came back, got hurt during that game, missed the following game. I thought he was -- these last couple games he was starting to play better. We'll just have to see, but it was a rough season for him with the injuries interrupting his availability and play, and now having to deal with the PED suspension."

Bouye has 14 career interceptions and made the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Jaguars in 2017. He played his first four seasons with the Texans.

With cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot) on injured reserve, the Broncos could be without their two starting CBs on Sunday -- and beyond -- against the Carolina Panthers (4-8). The Broncos are down to Michael Ojemudia, De'Vante Bausby, Duke Dawson and Kevin Toliver at the position.

--Field Level Media