SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Broncos cancel walkthrough after staffer tests positive

19 Dec 2020 / 02:57 H.

    The Denver Broncos canceled Friday's walkthrough practice as a precaution after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

    A team spokesman said the Broncos (5-8) would continue to prepare remotely for Saturday's game against the visiting Buffalo Bills (10-3).

    Strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow posted on social media that he had tested positive.

    "I was surprised this morning to learn that I tested positive for COVID-19," he wrote on Twitter. "I feel great w no symptoms following all the guidelines of our medical staff. Gonna hurt not being out there tomorrow, and I can't wait to get back to work!!"

    It isn't the first COVID-19 setback for the Broncos, who were forced to play their Week 12 game against the New Orleans Saints (a 31-3 loss) without quarterbacks Drew Lock, Jeff Driskell and Brett Rypien.

    --Field Level Media

    Did you like this article?

    email blast