Broncos cancel Wednesday workout

As a precaution, the Denver Broncos called off their planned walkthrough practice on Wednesday following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the team facility.

Vice president of football operations John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis tested positive for the virus.

The Broncos said meetings would be held virtually before the facility reopens on Thursday.

"In consultation with the NFL, we are taking the precautionary step of conducting today's game preparations virtually and away from UCHealth Training Center. With the recent increase in positive cases and a practice squad player added to the COVID-19/reserve list today, this was the safe and responsible thing to do.

"Other than player rehab, all football activities will take place remotely. Players and coaches will conduct their normal meeting schedule from home.

"The Broncos are scheduled to resume practicing on Thursday at UCHealth Training Center with meetings remaining in a virtual, remote format. The team will continue its preparations for Sunday's game in Atlanta, working closely with the NFL and making all decisions based on the health of players, staff and their families."

Denver (3-4) has won three of the past four games.

--Field Level Media