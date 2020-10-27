Broncos DL Purcell (foot) out for season

Denver Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell is out for the season after injuring his foot during Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Purcell, who just signed a contract extension earlier this month, suffered a Lisfranc injury that will require surgery, head coach Vic Fangio said Monday.

Purcell recorded 13 tackles and one sack in six starts this season. He played just five snaps against the Chiefs.

Purcell, 29, was cut 10 times by six teams before landing in Denver last year. He has played in 44 games (21 starts) with the San Francisco 49ers and Broncos. He was an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming in 2013.

Purcell signed a three-year, $14.8 million extension on Oct. 6.

--Field Level Media