Broncos' Fangio defends not using TOs on Titans' final drive

Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio defended his decision against using any of his timeouts during the latter stages of the team's 16-14 setback versus Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

Stephen Gostkowski, who had missed all three of his previous field-goal attempts, capped a 12-play drive by drilling a 25-yard chip shot with 17 seconds to play in the fourth quarter. Prior to that, Tennessee entered the red zone on a 13-yard run by Derrick Henry with 1:28 left to play, only to see Denver watch as the clock ticked down before Ryan Tannehill snapped the ball.

Fangio then elected to keep the timeouts in his pocket as opposed to icing an already-cold kicker.

"It was two-fold," Fangio said. "One, their field goal kicker obviously been having his problems so I didn't want to extend the drive where they could get closer. No. 2, we would have used a timeout, but we got the running back out of bounds. We would have used a second timeout, but they threw an incompletion which would have given us one when we got the ball back so that was part of the thinking there."

The Broncos (0-1) will look to rebound on Sunday (1 p.m. ET) when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0).

--Field Level Media