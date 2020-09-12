Broncos LB Miller undergoes ankle surgery

Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller underwent ankle surgery on Friday, coach Vic Fangio told reporters.

There was no immediate timetable given for a recovery period but it is possible Miller will miss most if not all of the 2020 season.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Joshua Metzl, who is one of Denver's team physicians. Miller also consulted with noted foot/ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson of Green Bay, Wis., on Thursday, two days after being injured during practice.

"He had surgery (Friday) morning and I was told it went well, and we'll see how it goes," Fangio said. "They haven't said anything on a timetable based on his surgery. That will depend on the healing."

Miller's injury was diagnosed as a dislocated peroneal tendon in his ankle during an MRI exam earlier this week. The club will eventually place him on injured reserve.

The seriousness of Miller's injury was initially stunning to observers as it happened on a routine play late in the practice session.

"He just rushed around the edge and never hit the ground and never looked bad," Fangio said earlier this week. "If you saw the video, you'd think nothing happened, but it did."

Speaking prior to Friday's practice, Fangio said standout receiver Courtland Sutton (shoulder) will sit out the session. Sutton was injured during Thursday's practice.

Fangio feels there is a chance Sutton can play in Monday night's opener against the Tennessee Titans.

While the timing of the injuries to Miller and Sutton are bad, Fangio didn't feel like the team received a dose of bad luck.

"No, it's part of everybody's season eventually," he said. "Ours just happened, we endured two this week. We'll be fine."

Miller, 31, has a base salary of $17.5 million this season, the fifth of a six-year, $114 million deal he signed in July 2016.

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection and former Super Bowl MVP has a franchise-record 106 sacks for the Broncos in nine seasons since being the No. 2 overall choice of the 2011 NFL Draft. Miller also has 490 tackles, 26 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Miller has two career touchdowns -- one on an interception and one on a fumble.

