Broncos QB Lock looks set to return vs. Patriots

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock appears ready to return from a shoulder injury and start Sunday's road game against the New England Patriots.

The Broncos listed Lock as questionable on their Friday injury report and coach Vic Fangio said the second-year pro "is trending the right way."

However, Fangio stopped short of pronouncing Lock as the starter, saying the club would wait to make sure he has no shoulder soreness on Saturday before taking that step.

Lock injured his throwing shoulder in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He missed the past two games for the Broncos (1-3).

Running back Melvin Gordon also is listed as questionable after missing Friday's practice with an illness. Gordon was arrested on a DUI charge on Tuesday and missed Wednesday's workout before returning to practice on Thursday.

It hasn't yet been decided whether Gordon will travel with the team on Saturday.

"He's come down with an illness today that was totally unrelated to COVID and totally unrelated to his situation on Tuesday night," Fangio said. "The doctors are in complete control ... they've diagnosed it. It's nothing too serious. Until we get the report on that where he's at tomorrow in regards to that, that will have a major impact on our decision."

Gordon leads the Broncos in carries (65), yards rushing (281) and rushing touchdowns (three).

If Gordon doesn't travel, Fangio said Jeremy Cox will be promoted from the practice squad to give Denver a third running back behind Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman.

Denver also listed tight end Noah Fant (ankle) and nose tackle Mike Purcell (knee) as questionable. The Broncos ruled out receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring) and outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (quadriceps).

