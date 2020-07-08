Broncos to induct Shanahan into Ring of Fame

The Denver Broncos have selected former head coach Mike Shanahan for their Ring of Fame, the team announced on Tuesday.

Shanahan, who will be the franchise's 34th member in the Ring of Fame, will be formally inducted during the 2021 season due to coronavirus precautions.

Shanahan guided the Broncos to Super Bowl titles during the 1997 and 1998 seasons. He remains the franchise's all-time leader in regular-season coaching victories (138) and postseason wins (eight) over his 14 seasons (1995-2008) as head coach.

"Mike Shanahan is the greatest coach in Denver Broncos history and among the winningest coaches of all-time," Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said in a team statement. "He brought an unmatched standard and intensity as head coach, leading this franchise to its first two Super Bowl wins and building the Broncos into perennial contenders. We are thrilled that Mike has now been elected to the Broncos' Ring of Fame."

Shanahan, 67, also had NFL stints as a head coach with the then-Los Angeles Raiders (1988-89) and Washington Redskins (2010-13). He has a career record of 170-138 across 20 seasons.

