Browns activate G Joel Bitonio off COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns activated veteran left guard Joel Bitonio off the reserve/COVID-19 list in advance of Sunday's AFC divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bitonio was added to the list on Jan. 5, and he was the final player to be activated. A week ago, eight Browns were on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and coach Kevin Stefanski also missed the wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers after testing positive.

On Wednesday, cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson were activated.

Bitonio, 29, is the longest-tenured member of the Browns and a three-time Pro Bowl selection. He started all 16 regular-season games this season and has played in 95 games in all since the Browns selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

In a corresponding move, the Browns waived safety Tedric Thompson.

--Field Level Media