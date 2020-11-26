Browns close facility after player tests positive for virus

The Cleveland Browns closed their facility in Berea, Ohio, for the second time in as many days on Wednesday after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Browns said they were informed of the positive test of the player, who wasn't identified, on Wednesday morning. The team will work remotely for the remainder of the day as contact tracing is underway.

"The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority," the Browns said in a statement.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, fullback Andy Janovich and backup defensive end Joe Jackson currently are on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Garrett and Jackson will not be available for the Browns (7-3) on Sunday when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9).

