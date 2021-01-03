Browns close facility again, two coaches out for Sunday

The Cleveland Browns closed their training facility again Saturday due to a coach testing positive for COVID-19.

The name of the coach was not specified, but the Browns later said offensive line coach Bill Callahan and assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters will not be available Sunday due to coronavirus protocols. Assistant Ryan Cordell will coach the offensive line in their absence against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea is also out, with the team announcing Friday that Callie Brownson will take over his duties Sunday.

The team facility was open on Friday after being closed the previous two days, which led the Browns to cancel Thursday's practice after consecutive days of positive results.

Star cornerback Denzel Ward was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday along with linebacker Malcolm Smith. Tight end Harrison Bryant and safety Andrew Sendejo were put on the list earlier this week. Linebacker B.J. Goodson has been on the list since last Saturday. All tested positive, per reports.

It's the latest COVID-19 issue to face the Browns (10-5), who can clinch their first playoff berth since 2002 with a win over the Steelers. Even with a loss, the Browns can make the postseason, dependent on the outcome of other games.

Last Sunday, in a 23-16 loss to the New York Jets, the Browns played without most of their wide receivers, who were forced to sit out of the game because of contact tracing. However, the group -- leading receiver Jarvis Landry (789 yards) plus Rashard Higgins, rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge -- was activated off the reserve list on Thursday along with linebacker Jacob Phillips.

In other transactions Saturday, Cleveland activated safety Karl Joseph from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed guard Blake Hance from the Jets' practice squad. The Browns also elevated three from their own practice squad: guard Cordel Iwuagwu, linebacker Montrel Meander and tackle Alex Taylor.

--Field Level Media