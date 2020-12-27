Browns close facility, delay flight after positive test

The Cleveland Browns closed their team facility Saturday and delayed their flight to New Jersey after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Browns (10-4) are scheduled to face the New York Jets (1-13) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

"Earlier today, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player's test results have come back positive for COVID-19. Our facility is closed and our flight to New Jersey has been delayed while contact tracing is being conducted," read a statement issued by the team. "The team is holding meetings remotely as we continue to consult with the NFL and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority."

Later on Saturday, the Browns placed linebacker B.J. Goodson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They also activated rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills from the same list.

Goodson, 27, has recorded a career-high 91 tackles, with two interceptions and one fumble recovery in 14 games this season. He likely will be replaced by Tae Davis, Malcolm Smith or Mack Wilson.

Wills, 21, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week after coming into contact with an individual outside the organization who tested positive.

The 2020 first-round draft pick (10th overall) out of Alabama has started all 14 games and played 97.6 percent of the team's offensive snaps this season.

The Browns can clinch a playoff spot Sunday with a win against the Jets plus a loss by either the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins or Baltimore Ravens.

--Field Level Media