Browns close facility, delay flight after positive test

The Cleveland Browns closed their team facility Saturday and delayed their flight to New Jersey after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Browns (10-4) are scheduled to face the New York Jets (1-13) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

"Earlier today, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player's test results have come back positive for COVID-19. Our facility is closed and our flight to New Jersey has been delayed while contact tracing is being conducted," read a statement issued by the team. "The team is holding meetings remotely as we continue to consult with the NFL and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority."

The Browns can clinch a playoff spot Sunday with a win against the Jets plus a loss by either the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins or Baltimore Ravens.

--Field Level Media