Browns ground out win over Texans

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 230 yards on the ground and the Cleveland Browns slugged out a 10-7 victory over the visiting Houston Texans on Sunday.

Chubb and Hunt recorded 19 attempts each against the Texans' 32nd-ranked run defense. After Houston (2-7) closed to within three points on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to Pharaoh Brown with 4:59 remaining, Chubb sealed the win with a 59-yard, third-down run to the Houston 1, wisely running out of bounds so that Cleveland could exhaust the game clock.

Chubb rushed for 126 yards in his first action since Week 4 due to a knee injury. Hunt added 104 yards for the Browns (6-3).

Watson finished 20-of-30 for 163 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked twice. The Texans totaled only 243 yards.

Cleveland needed one impressive possession to extend to a 10-0 lead in the fourth quarter, covering 64 yards in nine plays and just over five minutes. Baker Mayfield completed a 21-yard pass to Rashard Higgins that moved the chains on third-and-18 before a pass interference penalty on Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III presented Cleveland another first down.

Chubb took over from there, gaining 35 yards on four carries including a 9-yard touchdown following a nifty cutback that gave the Browns a two-possession lead with 13:32 left to play.

The Browns' lone touchdown drive followed a curious decision by Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel to attempt a 45-yard field goal in blustery conditions on fourth-and-2. Ka'imi Fairbairn pushed his kick wide left and the Browns immediately extended their tenuous 3-0 cushion.

The Browns' opening possession, capped by a 41-yard Cody Parkey field goal with 8:31 left in the first quarter, stalled on an intentional grounding penalty against Mayfield on third and short.

Houston seemingly mounted a response with a methodical 14-play march to the Cleveland 2. But on fourth down, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett stuffed Watson on a quarterback draw, resulting in a 2-yard loss and a turnover on downs. The Texans sputtered for the remainder of the first half, amassing 96 yards total with 67 coming on the aforementioned, fruitless drive.

--Field Level Media