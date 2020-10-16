Browns' OBJ sent home with illness

Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home from practice Thursday with an illness, coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Stefanski said Beckham has not tested positive for COVID-19 but added Thursday's test results will be in Friday.

"He's just feeling under the weather so we sent him home out of an abundance of caution," Stefanski said at the outset of his Thursday virtual press conference with reporters.

Starting wideout Jarvis Landry missed practice Wednesday with sore ribs.

Beckham leads the Browns with 294 yards receiving and is tied with Landry for most receptions (21). Beckham has four touchdowns (three receiving, one rushing).

The Browns (4-1) have won four in a row and will play the Steelers (4-0) in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

