Browns RB Hunt agrees to two-year extension

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt signed a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2022 season, the team announced on Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Browns, however multiple media outlets reported that the deal was for $13.25 million and included $8.5 million guaranteed.

Hunt, a 25-year-old Ohio native, took to social media to announce his deal as well.

"Being able to make it official, and play my heart out for the city I love for the next few years is a blessing," Hunt wrote on Instagram. "Today, I'm honored to sign this extension with the Cleveland Browns, and play next to my Dawg brothers for years to come."

Hunt had 43 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns and 37 receptions for 285 yards and a score in eight contests in 2019.

Hunt missed the first eight games of last season after serving a suspension for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy. He was banned after video surfaced of Hunt kicking and shoving a woman at a Cleveland hotel.

"Kareem Hunt is a core component of our offense. He's been a great teammate, outstanding worker, and steadfast in his desire to have success in his hometown for the long term," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a release. "Personal growth is often times non-linear but Kareem has remained committed to becoming the best version of himself and we are proud of the redemptive strides he has taken.

"He understands the opportunity he has in front of him -- provided he maintains his current personal trajectory -- and we look forward to the contributions he will continue to make to our team."

Hunt, who was a third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft, led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards during his rookie season.

He has recorded 3,448 yards from scrimmage (2,330 rushing, 1,118 receiving) and 28 total touchdowns (17 rushing, 11 receiving) in 35 career games (30 starts) with the Chiefs (2017-18) and Browns.

