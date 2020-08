Cleveland Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit was carted off the field Monday and underwent tests for a ruptured Achilles, ESPN reported.

Delpit, drafted in the second round out of LSU, was a two-time All-American for the Tigers and was named the Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation's top defensive back in 2019.

Delpit was the 44th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

