Browns TE Hooper to undergo appendectomy

Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper has appendicitis and was set to undergo an appendectomy on Friday, coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Hooper, in his first season with the Browns, will miss Sunday's game at the Cincinnati Bengals.

He has started all six games for the Browns (4-2), catching 22 passes for 205 yards and a score.

The Browns signed Hooper to a four-year, $42 million contract in March.

The Atlanta Falcons drafted the Stanford product in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In 65 career games (34 starts), he has made 236 receptions for 2,449 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Browns are scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 1.

--Field Level Media