Bruins' Cassidy wins Jack Adams Award

Bruce Cassidy of the Boston Bruins on Wednesday was named the recipient of the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's top coach for the 2019-20 season.

Cassidy, who was a finalist for the award in 2017-18, is the fourth Bruins coach to claim the honor. Don Cherry (1975-76), Pat Burns (1997-98) and Claude Julien (2008-09) also won the Jack Adams Award while serving as a bench boss for Boston.

Cassidy, 55, was named on 82 of the 132 ballots and received 37 first-place votes. He accumulated 288 points to finish ahead of Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault (252) and Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella (198).

Cassidy guided the Bruins to the Presidents' Trophy following a 44-14-12 record in the regular season. The team surrendered the fewest goals (167) in the NHL to boot.

Boston eliminated the Carolina Hurricanes in five games during the first round before falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five contests in the second round.

Cassidy owns a 161-66-34 career record in 261 games as the Bruins' head coach. He also went 47-47-7 with nine ties in 110 games as the coach of the Washington Capitals (2002-04).

The 2020 NHL Awards had been scheduled for June 18 in Las Vegas but were postponed March 25.

--Field Level Media