Bruins D Chara: 'I want to stay in Boston'

Veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara said Thursday he wants to return to the Boston Bruins and play his 23rd season in 2020-21.

"I feel strong physically. I'm positive and feel like I can still play and contribute to this team," the 43-year-old Chara told reporters on a Zoom call. "I want to stay in Boston. I want to be a Boston Bruin. That hasn't changed."

On Monday, after the Bruins' season ended with a double-overtime playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Chara was non-committal about returning to the ice. He turns 44 in March.

"I haven't made that decision," he said Monday, per NHL.com. "I obviously just finished the game and I'm going to be open-minded."

A seven-time All-Star and former Norris Trophy winner, Chara contributed 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 68 games during the 2019-20 regular season. The 6-foot-9 blueliner added two assists in 13 postseason games.

Chara has scored 656 career points (205 goals, 451 assists) in 1,553 career games with the New York Islanders (1997-2001), Ottawa Senators (2001-06) and Bruins. He helped Boston win the Stanley Cup during the 2010-11 campaign.

Chara has signed one-year deals with Boston during each of the past two offseasons. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this fall.

