Bruins edge Penguins on Craig Smith's OT goal

Craig Smith scored the game-winner with 11 seconds remaining in overtime as the Boston Bruins edged the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 Tuesday night.

Smith converted a two-on-zero with David Krejci to extend the Bruins' winning streak to three. Brad Marchand and Nick Ritchie scored in regulation and Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots.

Jason Zucker and Kasperi Kapanen tallied during a third-period rally for the Penguins, whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves.

Penguins star Evgeni Malkin rung the crossbar on a breakaway during overtime. He had another golden chance as part of a Pittsburgh three-on-zero that failed before Boston took advantage on Smith's unmanned tally.

Still, yet another comeback helped the Penguins force the extra period. Seconds after the visitors wasted their sixth power play of the night, Zucker's snipe from the dot made it 2-1 with 10:13 remaining.

Rask appeared injured during the offensive push, grabbing his lower body immediately after the goal, but he stayed in the game. Though he denied Kapanen on a breakaway with just over five minutes left, the forward got another chance and poked the puck in from the crease at 16:44 to knot the score.

The Bruins scored on the Penguins' first power play when Sidney Crosby's pass bounced off Jared McCann's stick to Charlie McAvoy, who found Marchand one-on-one in the offensive zone with defenseman Kris Letang. Marchand fired top shelf to beat Jarry for a 1-0 lead at 7:41 of the first.

After two more failed power-play chances for Pittsburgh, Boston got its turn with a five-on-three in the second. Ritchie took advantage with a redirect of a Marchand pass from the top of the crease at 7:58.

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (lower body) was a late scratch for Boston. Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk sustained a lower-body injury in the first period and did not return. Pittsburgh defender Brian Dumoulin was injured in the second and similarly exited.

Forward Drew O'Connor made his NHL debut for the Penguins and assisted on Zucker's tally.

