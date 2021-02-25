Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon (broken hand) out at least one month

Boston Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon will miss at least one month after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand, the team announced Wednesday.

The Bruins said Lauzon will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The 23-year-old Lauzon was injured during Sunday's outdoor game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Stateline, Nev.

Lauzon has three assists in 16 games this season. He is averaging 18:32 in ice time.

Lauzon has two goals and six points in 51 NHL games over parts of three seasons.

