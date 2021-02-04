Bruins pull level late, top Flyers in overtime

Patrice Bergeron scored the winning goal on the power play 31 seconds into overtime to lift the visiting Boston Bruins past the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Wednesday.

Bergeron added three assists while David Pastrnak collected his ninth career hat trick and had one assist as the Bruins defeated the Flyers for the third time this season. It was only Pastrnak's third game back after offseason hip surgery.

The game went to overtime after Pastrnak scored a power-play goal with 14.9 seconds left in regulation.

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask made 22 saves.

Kevin Hayes, Jakub Voracek and Joel Farabee each scored a goal while Travis Sanheim had two assists for the Flyers, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 31 shots.

The Bruins jumped out to a 1-0 lead just 12 seconds into the game when Pastrnak skated in swiftly and had his shot deflect off Philadelphia's Ivan Provorov and into the goal.

After a slow start offensively, the Flyers had several good scoring chances in the final minute of the period yet trailed 1-0 at the first intermission.

The Flyers were awarded their first power play at 10:10 of the second period after Voracek was pulled down.

Boston's Sean Kuraly stole the puck with about 15 seconds remaining on Philadelphia's power play and had a terrific opportunity for a short-handed goal, but his shot was knocked away by Hart.

The Flyers tied the game at 15:29 of the second when Hayes' shot glanced off Rask's glove and into the net. Hayes has scored a goal in three consecutive games.

Shortly after a Bruins power play expired to open the third period, the Flyers took advantage and Voracek scored for a 2-1 lead at 1:03.

Farabee stayed red hot with his fourth goal in the past two games to give Philadelphia a 3-1 advantage at 8:41. Scott Laughton stripped the puck from Pastrnak at center ice to set up Farabee.

The Bruins closed within 3-2 when Pastrnak scored on the power play at 12:05.

Hayes picked up a penalty with 2:01 to go, giving the Bruins a coveted late power play. Rask was then pulled with 1:10 remaining for an extra skater, and Pastrnak soon completed his hat trick to tie the game at 3.

Laughton was called for interference with eight seconds left in regulation, setting up the Bruins for their overtime power play.

--Field Level Media