BT says it is on track after reporting in-line third quarter

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - BT, Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator, said it remained on track for the year after reporting a 5% drop in core earnings for the nine months to end-December on 7% lower revenue, a fall it mainly put down to the impact of COVID-19.

"We delivered results in line with our expectations for the third quarter and remain on track to deliver our 2020/21 outlook despite even greater COVID-19 restrictions than previously forecast," Chief Executive Philip Jansen said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)