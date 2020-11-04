Buccaneers activate Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated Antonio Brown from the suspended list on Tuesday, one week after signing the controversial star wide receiver.

Brown just completed an eight-game suspension due to multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy. The discipline prevented him from practicing with his teammates.

Speaking one day after his team's 25-23 win over the New York Giants, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is looking forward to assimilating Brown into the offense. Tampa Bay (6-2) hosts the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

"Just being an explosive player with the ball in his hands," Arians told reporters of how Brown can help. "He'll have a role and we'll see how much we can get him taught. ... We basically miss a practice this week on Wednesday because of the short week, so it will be a walkthrough practice and basically all learning."

Brown's talents have never been in question but his attitude has and that leaves the seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro choice in the position of trying to revive his career.

After an acrimonious split with the Pittsburgh Steelers after nine seasons, he had brief flings with the then-Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots in 2019. He played in one game with New England before being released due to allegations of sexual assault and sending intimidating text messages to an accuser. Those allegations led to an NFL investigation.

Arians said he doesn't expect any issues.

"He has to handle his own business off the field," Arians said. "On the field, you find your role, accept it, embrace it, make sure you're making the right plays and we'll get you the ball."

Arians was unsure how much playing time Brown will receive in the NFC showdown against the Saints (5-2).

Brown ranks third among active players in receptions (841) and is fourth in receiving yards (11,263) and touchdown catches (75).

Tampa Bay waived receiver Cyril Grayson in a corresponding move. Grayson had one reception for 3 yards in five games with the Buccaneers over the past two seasons.

