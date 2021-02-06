Buccaneers 'ready to roll' into Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. -- A little more than two days before kickoff to Super Bowl LV, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians and his staff put some of the final touches on the game plan for the Kansas City Chiefs and pronounced his team nearly prepared.

"They're ready to roll. They're ready to go," Arians said of his team. "It's just dotting the I's and crossing the T's and finalizing it all the way until game time."

Under sunny skies and a temperature of 70 degrees, the Bucs flags were flying Friday thanks to a strong west wind.

The Bucs practiced for about 90 minutes, working on various situations such as short yardage and goal line on both sides of the football. But instead of full-speed, Arians decided to make Friday's practice a glorified walk-through.

"We had enough full speed workouts," Arians said. "We just decided to jog through it with goal line, short yardage and all that situational stuff."

There weren't too many changes on the injury front. However, tight end Cameron Brate did not practice after injuring his back Thursday.

Arians said he will be listed as questionable for Super Bowl LV.

Receiver Antonio Brown, who missed the NFC Championship Game with a knee injury, had full participation in practice Friday and has shown no ill-effects of his increased reps.

Linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring) also practiced for the third straight day.

Safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) also practiced. Whitehead did not need to wear a non-contact jersey Friday.

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul did not practice Friday, which has been their routine as part of a veteran's day off.

Practicing at the AdventHealth Training Center, Arians said it has been unusually seamless for a Super Bowl week.

"It's been normal, but so abnormal for a Super Bowl," ArIans said. "But it's easy for both teams. It's like an away game for them and for us it's a home game. It's great for preparation -- on our fields, in our locker rooms, eating our own food."

The Bucs have a walk-through practice Saturday and will board buses at their facility later in the afternoon for a short ride to a team hotel where they will remain until Sunday.

Excitement is building for the Bucs, but they know there is still many more hours before Super Bowl LV.

"We've been telling them you've got to control your emotions until game time," Arians said.

