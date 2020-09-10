Buccaneers WR Evans nursing hamstring injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is nursing a hamstring injury that could jeopardize his availability to play in the season opener against the host New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Evans is considered day-to-day. Evans missed the final three games of the 2019 season with a hamstring injury.

"We'll take it all the way to the wire with him," Arians said regarding Evans, who missed practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

"He's gotten 1,000 reps already for this game the whole camp. It'll just be a game-time decision. If he doesn't go (in practice) on Friday, we'll take it all the way to the ballgame. If he can't play, other guys will step in and step up."

Evans, 27, joined Hall of Famer Randy Moss in becoming just the second wide receiver in NFL history to record 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first six seasons.

Evans had 67 receptions for 1,157 yards with eight touchdowns in the first 13 games in 2019.

The Buccaneers' first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Evans is the team's all-time leader in receptions (462), receiving yards (7,260) and receiving touchdowns (48).

Scotty Miller or Justin Watson will see an increase in snaps if Evans is unavailable to play on Sunday against the Saints.

