Bucs activate LB Devin White, DT Steve McLendon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated linebacker Devin White and defensive tackle Steve McLendon from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

Both players, who were placed on the reserve/virus list on New Year's Day, are expected to be available to play in the Buccaneers' NFC divisional-round game versus the host New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

However, Bucs coach Bruce Arians confirmed Monday that starting guard Alex Cappa is lost for the rest of the postseason after breaking his ankle in a win over the Washington Football Team. The third-year player started every game this season and all 13 games he played in 2019.

"Alex has a fracture, so he'll be out," Arians said. "Aaron Stinnie will start. He's done a good job for us, so he's more than ready to play."

Later in the day, the team placed linebacker Kevin Minter on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Minter appeared in all 16 games during the regular season, starting one, and mostly contributed on special teams.

White and McLendon sat out Tampa Bay's 44-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 3 and the 31-23 win over the Washington Football Team in an NFC wild-card game on Saturday.

White, 22, recorded 140 tackles to go along with nine sacks and a fumble recovery while starting 15 games this season.

"First, let me say how (well) Kevin Minter played in those two ballgames. He was outstanding (and) did a great job -- (he) tipped that ball and we got an interception. But he's not Devin," Arians said. "Bringing Devin's passion, his energy (and) his speed -- hopefully he can get after the quarterback some like he's been doing so well. You're bringing back one of the top players in the league."

McLendon, 35, was acquired the New York Jets in a trade earlier this season. He has collected 31 tackles in 15 games this season, including 17 in nine contests with the Bucs.

