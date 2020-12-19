Bucs LT Smith out Sunday due to quarantine

Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting left tackle Donovan Smith is in self-quarantine and will not play in Sunday's road game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The sixth-year veteran released a statement Friday saying he had come in close contact with a family member who tested positive for COVID-19.

"I wish I could be out there with my guys for this important game, but I understand and respect the protocols that have been put in place for the safety of our players, coaches and staff," Smith wrote.

Smith, 27, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team removed punter Bradley Pinion, kicker Ryan Succop and long snapper Zach Triner from the list.

A second-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2015, Smith has started all 13 games this season and 92 games in his career.

The job of protecting quarterback Tom Brady's blind side will fall to veteran Josh Wells when the Buccaneers (8-5), who are chasing an NFC wild-card berth, visit the NFC South rival Falcons (4-9).

