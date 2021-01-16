Bucs place RG Alex Cappa on IR, sign OL Earl Watford

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed right guard Alex Cappa on injured reserve and signed offensive lineman Earl Watford, the team announced Friday.

Cappa fractured his ankle during Tampa Bay's 31-23 victory over the Washington Football Team last Saturday in an NFC wild-card game. Aaron Stinnie will start in place of Cappa in Sunday's NFC divisional-round clash at the New Orleans Saints.

Cappa, 25, has started all 29 games in which he has appeared over the past two seasons -- including 16 games in 2020. He also made six appearances with the Buccaneers during the 2018 campaign.

Watford, who was released from the practice squad of the New England Patriots last month, appeared in 15 games (four starts) with Tampa Bay in 2019. The 30-year-old has made 71 career appearances (25 starts) with the Arizona Cardinals (2014-17), Cleveland Browns (2018) and Buccaneers.

--Field Level Media