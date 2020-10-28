Bucs vault to NFC Championship favorites

A modest two-game win streak coupled with some shaky performances by top NFC contenders has vaulted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into favorites to reach the Super Bowl at several sportsbooks.

The Kansas City Chiefs remain the heavy favorites to win Super Bowl LV by most all oddsmakers, including being offered at +400 by DraftKings and PointsBet.

Tampa Bay beat the Las Vegas Raiders 45-20 on Sunday to improve to 5-2. They're just a half-game back of the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks (5-1), who suffered their first loss in a dramatic overtime game at Arizona.

The Seahawks' past five games have been decided by one score and Seattle ranks last in the NFL in total defense by more than 50 yards per game over the next-worst team in yards allowed per game.

Those trends have contributed to Tampa Bay moving to the third Super Bowl favorite at DraftKings at +800, behind only the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens (+600). The Pittsburgh Steelers, the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL, are +850, followed by the Seahawks (+1000) and Packers (+1100).

The Bucs are also plus +800 at PointsBet, with the book offering the Ravens at +550 and the Steelers at +800. The Seahawks and Packers are both +1000.

Kansas City continues to garner the most action, with the Chiefs responsible for 21 percent of the handle and 31 percent of the total Super Bowl winner bets at DraftKings. Tampa Bay is second with 14 percent of the handle, while the Ravens are bringing in the second most total bets at 12 percent.

The Dallas Cowboys are 2-5 but remain a factor in the woeful NFC East. At +10000 to win the Super Bowl, they have brought in four percent of the handle and three percent of the total bets.

Handle Rank, Team (Odds), % of Handle, % of Bets

1. KC Chiefs (+400), 21%, 31%

2. TB Buccaneers (+800), 14%, 10%

3. BAL Ravens (+600), 8%, 12%

4. PIT Steelers (+850), 6%, 4%

5. SEA Seahawks (+1000), 6%, 4%

6. NO Saints (+1400), 5%, 6%

7. GB Packers (+1100), 5%, 3%

8. DAL Cowboys (+10000), 4%, 3%

9. NE Patriots (+6000), 4%, 2%

10. SF 49ers (+2800), 4%, 5%

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson remained the heavy MVP favorite at both sportsbooks despite his three-interception night against the Cardinals. He did tie Peyton Manning's record with 22 touchdown passes through the first six games of a season and has thrown for 1,890 yards.

Wilson is being offered at -100 by PointsBet while DraftKings lists him at +100. Both books have Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at +400 and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at +450.

The Steelers moved to 6-0 in knocking the Tennessee Titans from the ranks of the unbeaten. Pittsburgh faces a tough road game at Baltimore this week as the Steelers are currently being offered at +2000 by PointsBet to go undefeated this season.

Meanwhile, the 0-7 New York Jets are +265 to go winless. For Jets fans, that could mean landing Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is being offered at -1000 by PointsBet to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The next closest is Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell at +750, followed by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at +850. Sewell opted out of playing for the Ducks this season.

--Field Level Media