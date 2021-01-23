Bucs WR Antonio Brown out, DT Vita Vea to return Sunday

Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown will miss Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Green Bay with a knee injury, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Friday.

Brown played just 29 snaps in Sunday's divisional playoff win over the New Orleans Saints. He caught one pass for 10 yards and was targeted three times.

Brown, 32, was limited to 33 snaps in the wild-card victory against Washington, catching two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro signed with Tampa Bay on Oct. 27 and caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four scores in eight games in the regular season.

The Bucs got good news on Friday with the activation of defensive tackle Vita Vea, enabling him to play against the Packers. Vea, 25, suffered a broken lower leg on Oct. 8 against the Chicago Bears and was thought to be out for the season, but the team designated him for return from IR on Monday.

In a corresponding move, the Buccaneers waived guard Earl Watford, who was signed on Jan. 15 and was inactive last weekend against New Orleans.

The only player listed as questionable for the Buccaneers on Friday's final injury report was safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), who did not practice on Friday. Winfield has started all 18 games this season for Tampa Bay, and has played at least 94 percent of the defensive snaps available in 17 of 18 games.

The Packers will play without defensive end Kingsley Keke (concussion), who was ruled out on Friday. Cornerback Kevin King (back) did not practice on Friday and is questionable for Sunday.

Keke logged nine starts during the regular season and notched 21 tackles and 4.0 sacks. He did not play in the divisional round win over the Los Angeles Rams. King, who missed the Packers' regular-season matchup with the Buccaneers, had 11 starts in the regular season and tallied 57 tackles. King played every defensive snap in the win over the Rams.

--Field Level Media