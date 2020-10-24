Buehler fans 10 as Dodgers grab 2-1 World Series lead

Walker Buehler fired his way to World Series strikeout history, Justin Turner blasted himself into Dodgers homer history, and Los Angeles took a two-games-to-one lead in the World Series.

Turner and Austin Barnes homered while Buehler struck out 10 in six innings as the Dodgers notched a 6-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night at Arlington, Texas.

Buehler (1-0) became the first pitcher to fan 10-plus in a World Series game while pitching six innings or fewer. He gave up one run, three hits and one walk before being removed after throwing 93 pitches.

"I felt good out there and obviously our team gave me a cushion early so I could be aggressive," Buehler said. "You can't ask for more than that."

Turner's blast was his 11th postseason homer with the Dodgers, tying the franchise record held by Hall of Famer Duke Snider. Turner was competing in his 69th playoff game in seven seasons with the club. Snider played in 36 postseason games, all in the World Series, during his 16 years (1947-62) with the organization.

"It doesn't mean a whole lot until we finish this thing off and win two more games," Turner said of matching the record.

Max Muncy went 2-for-4 with a two-run single while Turner and Mookie Betts each went 2-for-5. Betts stole two bases, giving him four thefts in the series.

Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena clubbed his eighth homer of the playoffs in the ninth inning to match the all-time record for a single postseason. Barry Bonds (2002), Carlos Beltran (2004) and Nelson Cruz (2011) also hit eight in a postseason.

Game 4 in the best-of-seven series is Saturday night.

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said his batters had the right approach against Buehler but were simply overmatched.

"He was outstanding. You could see the fastball just popping through the zone," Cash said. "Other than a few breaking balls here and there, it was very much a 'here it is, hit it' approach and you totally understand and appreciate why he is so talented and destined for a lot of success."

After Buehler exited, three Dodgers right-handed relievers completed the team's four-hitter. Blake Treinen struck out two in a perfect seventh, Brusdar Graterol threw seven pitches in a flawless eighth, and Kenley Jansen allowed Arozarena's blast before getting the final out.

Rays right-hander Charlie Morton (0-1) was roughed up for five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Morton, whose career postseason record fell to 7-3, was shaky from the outset.

"I just never got into a groove, I just never got comfortable out there," Morton said. "Just combine that with who they are with the bats, and it made for a rough night."

The Dodgers got started with two outs in the top of the first inning when Turner slammed a Morton fastball 397 feet over the fence in left.

Los Angeles added two runs in the third inning, an uprising that began with two outs when Corey Seager was hit by a pitch on the right foot. Turner followed with a double into the left field corner, and Muncy came up and ripped a two-run single to center to make it 3-0.

Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson singled to give the Dodgers runners on first and third with one out in the fourth. Barnes pushed a run across with a stellar safety squeeze bunt to make it 4-0, and Betts followed with a run-scoring single to center.

"When you execute it like they did, it's really tough to defend," Cash said of Barnes' safety squeeze.

Buehler held the Rays without a hit for 4 1/3 innings until Manuel Margot laced a double inside the third base line. One out later, Willy Adames ripped a double into the left field corner to get Tampa Bay on the board.

Barnes got the run back with two outs in the top of the sixth inning when he jumped on an 0-2 slider from right-hander John Curtiss and hit a 425-foot homer to left-center to make it 6-1.

By that point, it was clear only a bullpen collapse would prevent the Dodgers from moving into the series lead.

"The bottom line is we have really good players and they're executing," Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said.

